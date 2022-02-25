Storm damage closes Tadcaster Grammar School on Monday

Tadcaster Grammar will be closed on Monday February 28.

The statement said that the closure had been forced, on what should have been the first day back after half-term, because of storm damage but it will be holding lessons online and reopening on Tuesday March 1.

Headteacher Andrew Parkinson told the Wetherby News: “Over the half-term break, stormy weather and associated high levels of rainfall caused significant damage to a number of teaching spaces at Tadcaster Grammar School.

“Remedial works are continuing to ensure the school is safe for all students and staff.

“On Monday February 28 the school will be closed to all students, who will be educated remotely by their normal teaching staff, whilst final health and safety checks are completed.