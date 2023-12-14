St Robert’s Catholic Primary School in Harrogate rated 'Good' following two-day Ofsted inspection

St Robert’s Catholic Primary School in Harrogate has been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors following a two-day inspection in November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils, teachers, parents and governors are delighted with the outcome where inspectors found the school a welcoming, inclusive and diverse community, where everyone is valued.

The Ofsted inspection process is professional, thorough and robust, looking at all levels of the school environment and what it is like to be a pupil at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the report, it said: “St Robert’s Catholic Primary School is a welcoming, inclusive and diverse community.

St Robert’s Catholic Primary School in Harrogate has been rated 'Good' following a two-day Ofsted inspection

“Teachers and support staff care passionately about each child.

"They take a keen interest in pupils’ ideas and opinions and everyone is valued.

"The Catholic values of the school are a central feature of its work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These values are reflected in the acts of kindness that pupils carry out in the school and in the community.”

Dr Blackamore, Chair of Governors at St Robert’s Catholic Primary School, said: “It is a testament to the hard work of the whole school to acknowledge such a positive school environment where staff care passionately about each child.

“We see the Catholic values of the school reflected in the acts of kindness that pupils carry out in the school and in the community.

"The children are happy and work hard.”

St Robert’s Catholic Primary School was last inspected 14 years ago and is part of the Bishop Wheeler Catholic Academy Trust in Leeds Diocese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CEO, Darren Beardsley, echoed the positive report and said: “We believe that this is an accurate and fair reflection of our school and are thrilled to see its many positives being celebrated.”

Miss Collins, Headteacher at St Robert’s Catholic Primary School added: “The report recognised that the school’s curriculum is increasingly ambitious and the school gives it careful thought.

“Education is an ever- changing journey on which we are privileged to accompany the children in our care.

"As a school, we are continually adapting to this landscape in order to provide children with opportunities to be the best they can be.