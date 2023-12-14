St Robert’s Catholic Primary School in Harrogate rated 'Good' following two-day Ofsted inspection
Pupils, teachers, parents and governors are delighted with the outcome where inspectors found the school a welcoming, inclusive and diverse community, where everyone is valued.
The Ofsted inspection process is professional, thorough and robust, looking at all levels of the school environment and what it is like to be a pupil at the school.
In the report, it said: “St Robert’s Catholic Primary School is a welcoming, inclusive and diverse community.
“Teachers and support staff care passionately about each child.
"They take a keen interest in pupils’ ideas and opinions and everyone is valued.
"The Catholic values of the school are a central feature of its work.
"These values are reflected in the acts of kindness that pupils carry out in the school and in the community.”
Dr Blackamore, Chair of Governors at St Robert’s Catholic Primary School, said: “It is a testament to the hard work of the whole school to acknowledge such a positive school environment where staff care passionately about each child.
“We see the Catholic values of the school reflected in the acts of kindness that pupils carry out in the school and in the community.
"The children are happy and work hard.”
St Robert’s Catholic Primary School was last inspected 14 years ago and is part of the Bishop Wheeler Catholic Academy Trust in Leeds Diocese.
The CEO, Darren Beardsley, echoed the positive report and said: “We believe that this is an accurate and fair reflection of our school and are thrilled to see its many positives being celebrated.”
Miss Collins, Headteacher at St Robert’s Catholic Primary School added: “The report recognised that the school’s curriculum is increasingly ambitious and the school gives it careful thought.
“Education is an ever- changing journey on which we are privileged to accompany the children in our care.
"As a school, we are continually adapting to this landscape in order to provide children with opportunities to be the best they can be.
"We are grateful to the whole school community for their continued support in helping to make St Robert’s a place for children to be happy, resilient and forgiving learners.”