Spectacular effort by Harrogate school for its epic new production of Disney classic

St John Fisher High School show - A cast of more than 80 Harrogate students will perform in a spectacular new production of Disney’s classic Beauty and the Beast.

Next month’s senior school production at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate will not only feature an epic cast of hugely talented young actors and dancers but a live orchestra.

And, for the first time since 2019, the school hall will be utterly transformed, on this occasion into the grand ballroom of the Beast's castle where audiences can expect to be swept away by songs such as Be Our Guest, Gaston, Belle and, of course, Beauty and the Beast.

Rehearsals for the show are well under way and feature students from Year 9-13 including 17-year-old Alfie Davies who is currently auditioning for a range of prestigious drama schools.

"Beauty and The Beast is one of those classic musicals which can't be missed,” said Al, who is playing the role of Gaston.

"It's great seeing the school community coming together again".

Head of Music Craig Ratcliffe said: "The standard of school productions at St John Fisher really is something else and we're looking forward to putting on a show for parents and supporters from the community".

The show is suitable for all ages with each performance beginning at 7pm.

Tickets for the production, which will run from Tuesday, November 22nd to Friday, November 25 are now on sale by visiting the Harrogate International Festivals box office at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

