Sherburn-in-Elmet school expanded in £2.5m project

Sherburn Hungate Primary School has undergone a transformation, as it expands to cater for the increasing number of families moving into hundreds of new homes being built in the area.

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesman said: “For the last two years, the school has taken in more than 50 new children each year, rather than 30, meaning extra classrooms are needed for the larger intake.

“As the school continues to double the number of pupils joining in reception over the next five years, it will soon fill spaces for 420 children.

“To allow the school to cater for additional pupils, we have invested £2.5m in extending the school, in a project involving Sewell Construction and Align Property Partners. The school is run by the STAR Multi Academy Trust.”

Five new classrooms and a new staffroom were created, along with new school libraries, a new planning resource room and new play equipment.

A new studio was added to the side of the existing school hall to provide more space for assemblies and dining.

The playground was also modernised and updated, additional car parking was added and a veranda overlooking the fields now runs along the entirety of the building.

New carpets, lighting and ceilings were added to the rest of the existing building.

Headteacher Martyn Broom said: “We now have this beautiful new building and staff feel like they’re in a new school. As we grow in size we’re also recruiting new staff, so it’s a really exciting time to be around school.

“As the project went on, we also had support from other local companies who provided us with money for books to stock our new library.

“The children love it and it feels really good to work here.”

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Schools, said: “I am delighted at how Sherburn Hungate Primary School and STAR Multi-Academy Trust have embraced this major building project during the challenges of the pandemic.