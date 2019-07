Pupils at Scotton Lingerfield Primary School have had an amazing year of sporting achievements. They have taken part in 25 inter-school and 7 inter-house competitions including two county finals. The year culminated in a team of children coming away with silver medals from a Quadkids Athletics final in York on Sunday, July 7.

For the second year running, Scotton Lingerfield finished in first place in the Harrogate Sports Partnership Small Schools League.