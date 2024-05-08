Schools across Harrogate district warned by police about 'left-over paint' scam carried out by fake worker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, May 2, a school in the Hambleton area was approached by a man claiming to work for the Highways Agency.

As part of his ploy, he said he had "left over line-painting material" and offered to touch up some parking spaces and a zebra crossing on the school premises.

After work was completed, the man then demanded excessive payment for the work which was substandard.

The police is advising schools to be aware of a potential scam involving work being carried out by a fake worker

Payment was not made and he left the premises.

The suspect is described as white, but tanned, around 6ft tall and aged between 25 and 30.

He is also described as having white, straight teeth and short blonde hair with the front gelled up.

The man was wearing a brand new yellow hi-viz top without any brandings, drove a white unmarked van and had the correct tools to undertake the work.

It has been confirmed that the suspect does not work for the Highways Agency.

Two very similar incidents took place at primary schools in York on April 30 and on these occasions, the services were declined.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The 'left-over paint' scam is used by criminals who offer ambiguous verbal quotes for a low price and then charge inflated prices when work is completed.

"They may make demands for payments.

“The work is often completed to a low standard with substandard materials.

"A variation on the scam is to offer resurfacing work.

“While on this occasion it appears schools are being targeted, other organisations such as churches, hospitals, sports clubs and private businesses - anywhere with car parks - need to be vigilant.

“Advice to both businesses and individuals is that if you want work done, please approach established companies or individuals that you can talk to again if anything goes wrong and agree a price and contract in writing.”

Any organisation or person who has been made an offer to carry out similar line painting work should contact their local trading standards team and North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information about the offences in Hambleton or York should email [email protected]