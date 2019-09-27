Schoolgirl wins top Cambridge University history prize

A RIPON Grammar School sixth form history student has won a coveted prize in a prestigious University of Cambridge competition.

Phoebe Hall’s essay on the impact of the Peasants’ Revolt was picked out of more than 160 entries to be awarded second place in the annual Trinity College Robson Prize for history essay writing.

Professor Peter Sarris, Trinity’s director of history, told Phoebe: “We were very impressed by the range and skill of much of the work we saw, but yours stood out. Many congratulations on writing such an intelligent, interesting and well-researched piece of work.”

Phoebe, 17, from Ripon, who hopes to study history at university, said she was surprised and extremely pleased to have picked up a prize.

“I really enjoy the subject because it’s so varied and includes all sort of things from archaeology to philosophy and politics. I also really like debate.

She added: “I like medieval history particularly because it’s so unexpectedly relevant to things happening around us today.”

Phoebe has won £200 for herself and £200 for school.

The Robson Prize competition, which has been running since 2007, aims to recognise the achievements of both high-calibre students and of those who teach them, while encouraging ambitious and talented sixth form students who are considering studying history at university.