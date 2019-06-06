School team in Royal horse show

Queen Mary’s School equestrian team have put Yorkshire on the map as they competed in the prestigious Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The five-day show, which started in 1943, is the only one in the United Kingdom to host international competition for dressage, show jumping, carriage driving and endurance riding. In addition, there are over 130 showing classes.

And girls from the school, near Ripon, walked the course with international show jumper, Guy Williams who gave them hints and tips ahead of the class.

Competing against many 18 year olds, Amelia Murray, 14, Dee Ormston, 16, and Maisy Wilson, 13, then jumped in the 90cm Team Show Jumping class and came a very respectable 14th out of 38 teams.

Emma Swinburn, Queen Mary’s Riding and Yard Manager said: “They showed great horsemanship and determination and over a very tricky course we had two clears and two unlucky poles to finish on 8 faults.”

Carole Cameron, Head at Queen Mary’s School said: “Congratulations to the girls and our Equestrian Centre staff including Emma Swinburn and Robert Blane for their year-round dedication.

“Qualification for the Royal Windsor Horse Show is a fantastic achievement in itself but for a team where all the girls are aged 16 or younger, the qualification is even more impressive.

“Queen Mary’s provides girls with the opportunity to compete at a high level from a young age and also to gain confidence and self-assurance.”