School rethinks way of living

Wetherby pupils have received an award after spending a year living sustainably and caring for the community.

Over the past 12 months, teachers, parents and youngsters at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary have worked to live more simply and in a way that considers different communities – and have now been presented with a CAFOD LiveSimply award.

Pupils from across the school created the Planet Protectors – a group that met regularly to implement ideas such as reusing water, to using less energy by making sure lights and computers are switched off, and the school is now about to embark on a mission to reduce the use of plastics.

Year 2 pupils spent time at a local residential home, sharing games and stories, and collecting used books for the residents – while other year groups organised collections for local food banks and created Christmas hampers to share with families across Leeds.

The school also sent backpacks filled with essential items to the charity Mary’s Meals and donated bags full of winter coats and clothes as part of the ‘Keep a Child Warm Appeal’.

Miss Milivojevic, Head Teacher at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, said: “Our Live Simply journey so far has been simply fantastic.

“We continue to strive to make a difference in our community and beyond.

“We are very much looking forward to continuing on our Live Simply Journey and have some exciting plans ahead.”

Local CAFOD representative from Leeds, Bronagh Daly, said: “Congratulations to St Joseph’s for of becoming one of the few LiveSimply schools in the country.

“Your efforts over the past year have made a massive difference not only locally, but around the world – and you are definitely an inspiration to others.”

CAFOD is the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, and part of Caritas International. Across the world it aims to bring hope and compassion to poor communities and to end poverty.