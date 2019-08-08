School launches new courses

Prince Henry’s Grammar School has launched a new season of courses with the theme of fun and relaxation.

The new Community Education programme at the Otley school kicks off on September 16 and there are 31 courses for all levels in 10 different languages (including Arabic) and, running alongside, a series of Hobbies, Healthy Living and Wellbeing courses.

Students can enrol by post or in person, right up to the first week of the courses, said a school spokesman.

This year, Mel Taylor, an experienced coach for Playful Being, will be leading Improv courses.

“It’s great for confidence building and stress relief and you don’t need any experience,” she said.

The courses will also include more chances to relax with Introduction to Mediation or Dru Yoga, write a collection of short stories or your life story in a year, learn to drum on African Drums or play the guitar, pick up some tips on sewing or bee keeping and a new ten week course covering Looking Forward to Later Life.

As well as Arabic, the Language courses cover everything from the more usual French, German, Italian and Spanish to the more specialised Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Polish and Turkish.

“Our Community Education students have told us that one of the things they like about our courses is that they are being taught language they can use in real situations and do not have to sit exams,” said Christopher Lillington, Programme Director.

“They also enjoy being able to sign up for 10 weeks at a time, rather than having to pay for a full 30 weeks at the start of the year.

“Our popular language courses, combined with our hobbies and wellbeing courses allow us to present a really rounded set of courses for local people.”

Students wishing to enrol in person or discuss which level of course to take can come along to the enrolment evening on Thursday September 5 from 6.30-8.30pm. “Otherwise, they can enrol online or by post right up until the courses begin, if there are places available.”

Full price courses cost from just £58 for ten weeks and concessions are available. To request a brochure, call 01943 463524 or email info@princehenrys.co.uk. The full brochure and enrolment forms are available on www.princehenrys.co.uk/community.