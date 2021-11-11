School collects food for charity

Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, based on Quarry Moor Lane, asked all those who could, to donate any dried or tinned goods as part of the academy’s harvest celebrations. All the goods donated were then given to Ripon Community House.

The school had amazing success with the collection, with an incredible 62kg of goods being handed over to the charity.

Emma Abbott, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, said: “We are very thankful to all those who contributed towards our collection and donation.

“Their generosity will only serve to help someone who needs it as we enter what is likely to be a difficult time of year for some people.”

Caroline King, Booking, Volunteer and Project Manager at Ripon Community House, said: “We are thankful to Outwood Primary Academy Greystone for their generous donation.

“Their kind and selfless donation will aid us as we work with members of our community to help them.”

Ripon Community House offers a safe environment and facilities for all the community, and was formerly the Hospital Wing of the old Workhouse on Allhallowgate, Ripon.

The building was renovated in 2006 and is now run by a charity, Ripon Community House Limited, which administers the building.

It is a community facility for the benefit of Ripon and the surrounding area.