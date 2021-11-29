Royal recognition for Harrogate resident who has done so much for horse and rider

Harrogate resident Alison Harris receiving an award from HRH The Princess Royal at a ceremony at Newbury Racecourse.

Harrogate resident Alison Harris has received an award for 25 years of voluntary service to the British Horse Society from the society’s Vice Patron HRH The Princess Royal at a ceremony at Newbury Racecourse

Alison, who has been the Chair of the West Yorkshire and North West Yorkshire committees of BHS, is also a former chair of the Yorkshire Region of the charity which boast the largest equine membership in the UK.

She is still a member of the North West committee and is currently the County Safety Officer , with a particular interest in promoting safety between horses and riders and other road users.

The Harrogate Association of Approved Driving Instructors has been particularly supportive of BHS’ campaign Dead Slow which was launched in 2016 to educate drivers on how to pass horses safely on the road.

BHS also has a scheme to promote safety for cyclists on and off road called Be Nice Say Hi which has been taken up by several local cycling organisations and cycle retailers.

The latest BHS initiative is Henry the Horse which aims to raise awareness amongst primary school children about passing horses as a pedestrian, a cyclist or even a car passenger .

In February the BHS Director of Safety, Alan Hiscox, former Metropolitan Mounted Policeman, together with a North Yorkshire Police representative will deliver a virtual talk to local horse riders.