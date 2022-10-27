Rotary Club helps Harrogate pupils navigate perils of internet, bullying and more

A handy guide to problems - Harrogate pupils Emily and Milo, Harrogate Rotary Club president Ann Percival and pupils Theo and Hattie.

The Watch Out books are being distributed to primary and secondary schools by Harrogate Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club’s new President Ann Percival, a drama teacher with many years’ experience, wanted to make young people the focus of her year when she took over the reins in July.

She said: “After being in education for so long, it was really important to me to do something to help the young people and in the town navigate some of the big issues facing society today.

"These books will help mums and dads at home discuss issues such as using the internet safely.”

The books, written by experts and illustrated by children, encourage discussion and can be used by primary school teachers throughout the curriculum, complementing and supporting PHSE topics in both Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2.

Ann took the books to Rossett Acre Primary School in Harrogate where Year 5 pupils greeted the project with excitement.

Rossett Acre 's Assistant Head Teacher Anna Ingle said the books encouraged learning and thinking in a very constructive manner.

Nine-year-old pupil Milo Lawrence said: "It was a thoughtful book and it made think you about helping people.”

The books are accompanied by a board game called Mistakes and Ladders.

As well as Ann Percival’s ambitious book project, she will also be raising money for Young Minds and the paediatric diabetic unit at Harrogate Hospital.