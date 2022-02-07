Rising Harrogate tennis star aged nine invited to LTA regional performance camp

Harrogate pupil Maxim Sokol, has recently started playing at U-11 level, and in his first tournament, last month in Carlisle, against players two years his senior, he returned victorious.

Maxim Sokol, a Year 4 pupil at Ashville Prep School, which supports him in being able to attend extra training every week, has been invited to the LTA 10U Regional Performance Camp, where he will be put through his paces by the region’s U-10 National Coach, along with a number of county coaches from across Yorkshire.

Being staged today, Monday, February 7, at John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds, the camps are designed to bring an additional training experience to a player’s current programme.

They are also an opportunity to train with some of the best players from across the region up to three times per year, and also it provides the LTA with an opportunity to engage with both players and parents on the Player Pathway.

Last September, Maxim was selected for the LTA Regional Player Development Centre, and five times a week he travels to Leeds for additional coaching and training.

During the February half-term holiday, he will be heading to Manchester to compete in another U-11 tournament.

Elspeth Fisher, Interim Head of Ashville Prep School, said: “This is wonderful news for Maxim, and I know he will benefit greatly from his day at the LTA Regional 10U Performance Camp.

“We love being able to support Maxim by facilitating time out of school each week to attend additional coaching, and we are very proud of his recent achievement.

“He is a very gifted young tennis player, already playing against boys two years older than him, and winning.

"At the same time, he doesn’t let his tennis commitments hinder his academic commitment, as he manages to keep on top of all his schoolwork and approaches his lessons with great enthusiasm.”

Maxim’s parents, Mike and Tanya, said: “The support Maxim receives from Ashville in aligning his programme commitments to his wellbeing and achievement at school, has been amazing. Mrs Fisher, Mr Gray and the rest of teaching staff have been brilliant, and we’d like place on the record our thanks to them all.”