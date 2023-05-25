News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Ripon student's Mathematical ability ‘adds up’ to a place in final round of national competition

A Ripon Grammar School student has been recognised as one of the 200 top-performing maths students in the country.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 25th May 2023, 08:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 08:44 BST

William Keens, 15, was one of 600 pupils out of hundreds of thousands of entries to make it to the final round of the UK Maths Trust national competition.

Just two points off a distinction, in the elite Hamilton Olympiad, earned him a merit, which places him among the top 200 young mathematicians in the UK for his age group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s the second year the teenager, from York, made it to the final of the intermediate level competition, where he sat a challenging two-hour paper consisting of six problems, each requiring full written solutions.

Ripon Grammar Maths star William Keens is proud to show off his certificateRipon Grammar Maths star William Keens is proud to show off his certificate
Ripon Grammar Maths star William Keens is proud to show off his certificate
Most Popular

Planning to study maths, further maths, chemistry and physics at A-level, he said: "I like the UKMT challenges because they encourage lots of out-of-the-box thinking.

"I was very pleased to find I was among the top students in the country for a second year."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Juggling his studies with playing saxophone and piano in school orchestras in addition to being a keen member of the running and drama clubs, his ambition is to study maths at university: "I love maths because of its infinite potential for new problems to amaze and inspire," he said.

Of the Year 9, 10 and 11 Ripon Grammar School pupils who entered the first stage of the intermediate UKMT competition, involving 25 multiple choice questions on problem solving and reasoning, 24 high-scoring RGS students were awarded coveted gold certificates.

Of these, 17 were among the 8,000 top-performing students nationally to make it through to the follow-on round.

A magnificent seven of these RGS students were among the top 25 per cent of students in the country to achieve top marks in this round, for which they were awarded certificates of merit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are Charlotte Oakley, 14, Thomas Hallam, 14, William Bellaries, 15 and Thomas Simpson, 13, all from outside Ripon, and Naiomi Robinson, 14, from Boroughbridge, Herbie Ash, 16, from Bedale and Isaac Li, 15, from Leeds.

RGS Maths teacher Miss Rachel Bentley said she was very impressed all the students’ performances: “William did exceptionally well, it's a massive achievement!”

The UK Mathematics Trust, founded in 1996, runs the UK’s biggest junior, intermediate and senior maths challenges, attracting more than 700,000 entries each year.

Read More
Views of North Yorkshire businesses sought to shape new tourism strategy
Related topics:RiponPlanningYork