Ripon student backs Ukraine day

Eve Maylor, 18, from Ripon, and fellow students at RGS who choose to dress in the colours of the war-torn country’s flag on Friday, March 25, will donate around £2 each towards the British Red Cross appeal for humanitarian aid.

The charity is in desperate need of funds to help get food, medicine, shelter and water to those who need it most, both in Ukraine and in the bordering countries where people have fled.

Eve has contacted more than 30 schools throughout North Yorkshire, asking them to join in.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “In light of the horrific war occurring in Ukraine I am keen to help the country in any way I can.

“I believe if all schools in our area do this on the same day it will be more impactful and generate more publicity, hopefully leading to significant donations.

“I think it will be so poignant to see such a large number of children in our local area coming together to help children just like themselves who are in desperate need of support

“Any donations anybody is able to make would be extremely appreciated and would make a massive difference to someone’s life.”

Eve Maylor is fundraising for The British Red Cross Society (justgiving.com)