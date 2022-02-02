Ripon pupils work on life saving skills

Nine sixth formers and five Year 11 students are working towards National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ), the most widely recognised lifeguard qualification in the UK & Ireland and a requirement for most lifeguarding jobs.

Trainee lifeguard Neive Zenner encouraged others to take part: “My advice would be, don’t be scared of throwing yourself into everything.

“You may feel embarrassed to shout across a pool, however, the confidence you gain is worth it.”

Course tutor Myles Strudwick, who has been involved in lifeguarding and lifesaving for 20 years, both nationally and internationally, agreed: “I am passionate about the development of skills in this area for anyone at any age, and nobody is too young or too old to start taking part.

“Even if it’s not something you use every day, the skills covered might just be enough to save a life one day. And it’s a strange – but thankful – feeling when that happens.”

Henry Grice-Holt, from Huby, outside Easingwold, plans to work at Camp America during his gap year, where he hopes the qualification will help him get a lifeguard role.

The 17-year-old, who aims to study medicine after RGS, explained how his mother, who is a qualified lifeguard, inspired him to apply.

He added: “I’d recommend it to other students as it can show to universities that you do other things outside of the classroom as well as being able to save lives.”

He said the most important thing he had learnt was how to perform CPR with the use of a defibrillator.

“I have also been taught how to safely get someone who is unconscious out of the water and get them in the recovery position.”

Neive, from Dallowgill, outside Ripon, said she was taking the course to help her get an interesting part-time job while at university.

The accomplished swimmer added: “I also wanted to build on previous skills and maintain a hobby of mine.”