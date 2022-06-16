Ripon pupils impress audiences with their take on Matilda the Musical Jr

With the extremely familiar scenes of Bruce Bogtrotter and the gigantic chocolate cake and the newt that finds its way into Miss Trunchbull’s glass, there were so many humorous moments in the show, running alongside an inspirational story of a little girl who is full of dreams.

The cast delivered amazing performances from start to finish and the principal characters brought confidence, stage presence, strong singing voices and heart-felt moments to their performances with wonderful support from the dancers and ensemble.

Local schools from across the area were invited to a special performance where three lucky winners found Golden Tickets under their chairs.

Pupils from Queen Mary's School impressed audiences with their take on Matilda the Musical Jr

One student from Baldersby St James Church of England Primary School said: “It was as good as when I saw the show on the West End.”

Carol Cameron, Head of Queen Mary’s School, said: “With a sharp mind, vivid imagination and a love of reading, Matilda is a great role model and has the confidence and resilience seen in many of the pupils here at Queen Mary’s.

“I am extremely proud of every member of the cast and the team behind the scenes.

“We have a very strong Music, Dance and Performing Arts Departments here at Queen Mary’s with dedicated staff who have come together to produce such a spectacular production enjoyed by all.”

This year, Queen Mary’s School is proud to launch an enhanced Music Scholarship Programme and Senior Choristerships to widen opportunities for children in the area.