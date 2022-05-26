Ripon pupils go wild to aid mental health

Climbing trees, building dens using wood tools, lighting fires and toasting marshmallows over an open flame were just some of the sessions enjoyed in the school’s wild garden.

The ‘classroom with no walls’ activities, run by local company Outdoor Adventures Forest School and supervised by RGS staff, provided a breath of fresh air for Year 7 students, following two years of disruption to their education and social lives.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said: “Pupils have really enjoyed the opportunity of this outdoor learning experience.

“With its blend of tasks and bush craft - all mixed in with the fresh air of our wild garden – I can’t think of a better way to learn the skills of team working and problem solving.”

Tabitha Kee, 12, said she most enjoyed making fires and making hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows: “It’s good to be outside with friends after lockdown. The teamwork was good.”

Beth Takieddine, 12, added: “I really like getting out of the classroom and getting to know everyone a bit more, with so much more space. I really enjoy the games that involve working as a team and have learnt a lot from that.”

Helen Mars, head of RGS’s PSHCEe life skill classes said the outdoor activities, over two weeks, went some way towards addressing the impact of the pandemic on play time and outdoor learning.

“The aim is for students to have a chance to build friendships and develop teamwork skills.”

Madeleine Groundwater of Outdoor Adventures Forest School added: “Forest school is a child-centred, hands-on learning process that supports holistic development in a natural environment.

“Through supported risk taking, learners develop confidence, self-esteem, independence, resilience, risk management, and innate motivation: all invaluable skills to take back to the classroom and indeed, carry with them for the rest of their lives.

“On top of all of this, they are developing a sense of awe and wonder in our natural world, helping them to have immense respect for it.”

“They are also learning practical skills of woodwork, shelter building, fire lighting and cooking, and they are experiencing the positive mental health benefits of being in nature, which will help them enormously through tougher parts of their academic careers and later into their lives.

“Post pandemic and lockdown, we have all realised just how important our mental health, our social relationships and exercise are in our lives.”