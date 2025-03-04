Ripon pupil and Sheffield United rising star shines on England football debut with Player of the Match performance

At just 15-years-old, Lottie Day, from Ripon Grammar School, has already made an impressive mark on the international football scene.

Lottie shone on her England Under-16s debut as she was named ‘Player of the Match’ in a 2-1 win against Denmark last month.

The Sheffield United Academy central midfielder was asked to play at right back, despite never having played there before and she was the only England player to complete the full 90 minutes of the match.

Mr Milner, Director of Sport at Ripon Grammar School, said: "Despite never playing at right back before, she had an excellent game, helping the team to a 2-1 win.

"She also got to keep the pendant as a result, which is now proudly displayed at home."

Lottie was in 'total shock' when she learned she had been called up in January, with only 20 spots available for hundreds of players across the country.

Mr Milner has described her as a dedicated and hardworking athlete starting out on what could be the beginning of a very exciting international career.