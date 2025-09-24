Ripon pupil and Sheffield United rising star shines for England against Spain on 16th birthday
Lottie Day played at right back for the England Women’s U17 team, who were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Spain in soaring 31-degree heat.
The deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark by Spain.
A close-range finish fired the hosts into the lead with the Young Lionesses looking to come from behind after the break.
Despite making a number of changes during the second period, the two teams played out a goalless half as it finished 1-0 to Spain at the La Nucia Mini Stadium in Alicante.
Lottie said: “It was a fantastic experience playing Spain, one of the best sides in the world.
"It was a real challenge to compete against players a year older than us, but an amazing test as we prepare for the Euros and World Cup."
The Sheffield United academy central midfielder, who was also called up to fly out to play against Denmark and Norway during the summer holidays, celebrated her 16th birthday with her England team mates at their training camp in Alicante.
Lottie, who lives between Ripon and Thirsk, is an Arsenal fan, and began playing football when she was seven.
She confesses she is now obsessed with the game and her ambition is to be a professional footballer:
Lottie added: “After Ripon Grammar School, I would love to play for a top Women’s Super League team and my dream is to play for Arsenal.”