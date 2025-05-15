Ripon primary school headteacher ‘incredibly proud’ after inspectors award ‘good’ rating following Ofsted inspection

Staff and students at a primary school in Ripon are celebrating the outcome of a recent Ofsted inspection, which praises the school’s continued commitment to high standards and pupil success.

In March 2025, inspectors visited Fountains Church of England Primary School, part of the Leeds Diocesan Learning Trust (LDLT), to conduct an ungraded inspection.

Under new arrangements brought in by Ofsted in September 2024, this ‘ungraded’ inspection checked to make sure the school had maintained its standards since its last inspection in December 2019, when it was judged ‘Good’ for its overall effectiveness.

Following their visit, inspectors confirmed that Fountains Church of England Primary School continues to be a ‘good’ school.

The Ofsted report states that the school, which has 61 pupils, aged between four and 11, is a ‘welcoming school where pupils thrive’.

The school is commended in the report for its new, ambitious curriculum which has been designed and implemented by leaders from the school and the Trust.

Inspectors also comment that ‘the school aspires for all pupils to achieve highly, particularly in English and mathematics’ and that ‘pupils are passionate about reading’.

The report goes on to acknowledge some of the school’s other strengths, including positive relationships between staff and pupils, good pupil behaviour – especially during social times – and the pupils’ appreciation of the wide range of experiences on offer, such as trips, visits, and initiatives like ‘Let’s Learn Moor’, where they learn about safety in the countryside.

Inspectors also observed that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are well supported and achieve well.

Headteacher at Fountains Church of England Primary School, Mr Chris Parkhouse, who joined the school in January 2025, said: “We are incredibly proud of this report.

"It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, inclusive education.

"With the support of our Trust and the partnership of our families, our dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure every child is valued, nurtured, and challenged to achieve their very best.

"We’re especially pleased that inspectors recognised the strength of our curriculum, our love of reading, and the caring ethos that runs through every part of school life.”

Chief Executive Officer of Leeds Diocesan Learning Trust, Mr Richard Noake, added: “I am delighted for Chris and the team at Fountains - they are fully committed to providing a high-quality education and delivering an improved, ambitious curriculum.

"Colleagues have high aspirations for the pupils in their care, and it’s wonderful to see the absolute commitment to reading shine through.

"The whole team deserves this positive outcome.

“I am also thrilled that Ofsted recognised that the Trust supports the school well, and importantly that staff feel valued and well supported at Fountains.

"It is a pleasure to support such a dedicated team and vibrant school community.”