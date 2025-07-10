Ripon primary school headteacher ‘extremely proud’ after inspectors award ‘good’ rating following Ofsted inspection

Staff and students at a primary school in Ripon are celebrating after being rated ‘good’ across all areas following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Following their two-day visit to Holy Trinity Church of England Infant and Nursery School, inspectors praised the school’s strong sense of community and the positive relationships between staff and pupils, noting the “calm” atmosphere and “mutual respect” that underpin daily life.

Pupils were described as “confident, articulate and excited learners” who are “safe and happy” in school.

The report also acknowledges how staff apply consistent behaviour expectations, resulting in positive responses from pupils and minimal disruption in lessons.

The report goes on to highlight recent improvements to the curriculum, which have raised expectations and ensured that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), access an ambitious and inclusive education.

The Ofsted inspectors commended the school leaders, who with the support of their Trust, the Leeds Diocesan Learning Trust (LDLT), and local academy council, have made “significant improvements in the school”, driving positive change.

Mrs Sue Sanderson, Executive Headteacher at Holy Trinity Church of England Infant and Nursery School, said: “We are extremely proud of this report which reflects the dedication and determination of all our staff, the enthusiasm of our children, and the support of our parents and community.

"We are especially pleased that inspectors recognised our nurturing environment, high expectations for all learners, the improvements we have made recently and the way we prepare our children for their next steps in life.

"For me though, the fact that inspectors noted that pupils enjoy being at Holy Trinity Church of England Infant and Nursery School and that our staff team describe the school as a family, is the real icing on the cake.”

Adam Kitching, Chair of Governors at Holy Trinity Church of England Infant and Nursery School, added: “I am delighted with the results that show the hard work across the whole Federation.

"They are a real reflection of our amazing children, their dedicated and hard-working teachers and the fabulous community that surrounds them.

"They really show how far we have come in this journey, and I couldn't be more proud of everyone involved.”

The Ofsted report identifies three areas for further development – ensuring greater consistency in the promotion of language and vocabulary in early years; ensuring pupils are not moved on to more complex writing tasks before they have grasped the basics; and refining assessment to better inform next steps in learning.

The school is already addressing these areas as part of its continuous improvement plan.

Earlier this year, Holy Trinity Church of England Infant and Nursery School was also praised in its latest SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) report for living up to its foundation as a Church school and providing an exceptional environment where children and adults alike are enabled to flourish.

Holy Trinity Church of England Infant and Nursery School is one of 14 schools within the Leeds Diocesan Learning Trust, a Church of England Multi Academy Trust established by the Diocese of Leeds that serves schools in and around Ripon, the Craven district and across Leeds.