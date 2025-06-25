Ripon primary school headteacher ‘delighted’ after inspectors award ‘good’ rating following Ofsted inspection

Pupils and staff at Sharow Church of England Primary School in Ripon are celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ rating in their latest Ofsted inspection.

The report said the school has achieved a ‘good’ rating in all five inspected areas – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Jacqui Palmer, Headteacher at Sharow Church of England Primary School, welcomed the Ofsted report and praised the hard work of all the staff at the school in helping to turn around its fortunes in the 15 months since a previous inspection.

She said: "We are delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

“It reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the support of our families and governors.

“We are committed to continuing our journey of improvement and ensuring every child at Sharow Church of England Primary School flourishes."

There are currently 85 pupils at the school but staff are hoping the new rating will encourage more parents to send their children to the school.

Mrs Palmer said the school’s welcoming atmosphere, strong academic foundation, and commitment to personal development make it an excellent choice for parents seeking a nurturing and ambitious learning environment.

The Ofsted report highlighted the school’s positive learning environment, strong curriculum development, inclusive support for SEND pupils, enrichment and personal development and effective safeguarding.

Michael Paul, Chair of Governors at Sharow Church of England Primary School, added: “This report simply confirms what the governing board has been seeing for the past few years – excellent progress in the quality of education the children are receiving.

“The education and experiences children receive at Sharow will stay with them into secondary school and beyond.

“I would like to thank Mrs Palmer and all the staff for the amount of work, dedication and expertise they have shown.

“This judgement is down to them and I know they have ambitions to take the school even further.”

Inspectors had previously visited the school in early 2024 when it was graded as ‘requiring improvement’.

For more information about Sharow Church of England Primary School and for more details of the Ofsted report, visit www.sharow.n-yorks.sch.uk