Ripon primary school celebrates opening of new £10,000 library to inspire young readers and spark imagination
The new library at Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School was made possible thanks to fundraising by Friends of Grewelthorpe School (FROGS), who raised £10,000 to make it happen.
The opening follows a string of recent successes at the school, including impressive Key Stage 2 results and a ‘Good’ rating from both OFSTED and SIAMS.
The ribbon was cut by local MP Sir Julian Smith, who praised the school’s commitment to nurturing young minds in a warm and inspiring environment.
He said: “It is fantastic to be here at Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School to celebrate the opening of their new library.
“This welcoming and creative space is a place where children can discover the joy of reading which is one of the most important investments we can make in their future.
"Congratulations to everyone involved in making this project possible."
The new library, featuring a fabulous ‘Treehouse of Tales’, aims to spark a lifelong love of reading among pupils.
The opening event was attended by families, staff, and members of the local community, who enjoyed tea, cake, and a tour of the school.
A special highlight was a storytelling session by award-winning children’s author Hannah Russell, based Masham, who captivated students with tales from her popular books.
Katie Barker, Headteacher at Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School, said: “We are a small Church of England school with a big heart.
“Our aim is to bring out the very best in every child, and to create a warm, welcoming environment where all pupils feel valued and inspired.
"From our fabulous nursery and early years provision right through to Year 6, we pride ourselves on offering a nurturing and enriching experience for every learner.
“The new reading space is already a huge hit with our students, and we hope it will encourage a lifelong love of books and storytelling.”