Ripon primary school celebrates opening of new £10,000 library to inspire young readers and spark imagination

A primary school in Ripon is celebrating a fantastic start to the new term with the official opening of its brand new library.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new library at Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School was made possible thanks to fundraising by Friends of Grewelthorpe School (FROGS), who raised £10,000 to make it happen.

The opening follows a string of recent successes at the school, including impressive Key Stage 2 results and a ‘Good’ rating from both OFSTED and SIAMS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ribbon was cut by local MP Sir Julian Smith, who praised the school’s commitment to nurturing young minds in a warm and inspiring environment.

Pupils and staff at Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School are celebrating a fantastic start to the new term with the official opening of its brand new £10,000 library

He said: “It is fantastic to be here at Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School to celebrate the opening of their new library.

“This welcoming and creative space is a place where children can discover the joy of reading which is one of the most important investments we can make in their future.

"Congratulations to everyone involved in making this project possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new library, featuring a fabulous ‘Treehouse of Tales’, aims to spark a lifelong love of reading among pupils.

The opening event was attended by families, staff, and members of the local community, who enjoyed tea, cake, and a tour of the school.

A special highlight was a storytelling session by award-winning children’s author Hannah Russell, based Masham, who captivated students with tales from her popular books.

Katie Barker, Headteacher at Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School, said: “We are a small Church of England school with a big heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is to bring out the very best in every child, and to create a warm, welcoming environment where all pupils feel valued and inspired.

"From our fabulous nursery and early years provision right through to Year 6, we pride ourselves on offering a nurturing and enriching experience for every learner.

“The new reading space is already a huge hit with our students, and we hope it will encourage a lifelong love of books and storytelling.”