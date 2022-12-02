Students take on important roles in academia leading to curious minds of the future

Up against entries from more than 6,000 students across the country, Sam Ashton, Mia Barnett and Alex Partridge were selected by the prestigious New College of the Humanities in London, which was founded by one of Britain’s most prominent philosophers, AC Grayling.Alex Partridge was a finalist in the economics section for his essay, in which he looked at the differences in wealth in both the UK and wider world exacerbated by the pandemic.

The 17-year-old, from Knaresborough, who hopes to study economics at university and is learning to fly aircraft out of school, said he was inspired to write the essay after reading about high inflation and vaccination rates across the world.

Mia Barnett, from Hunton, near Bedale, was a finalist in the art history section. The 18-year-old, who plans to study fine art or history of art at university, wrote about the decolonisation of museums and galleries.

"Discovering more about who has been written out of history is something I am really interested in as I hope to work as a curator," she said.

Sam Ashton, 17, was highly commended, also in the economics section, for his essay on how the pandemic has impacted inequalities.

The Year 13 student, from Winksley, who plans to study theology and philosophy at university and enjoys football and DJ-ing, said he wanted to tackle a socially relevant topic.

