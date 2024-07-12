Ripon Grammar School submits plan for almost 1,000 solar panels as part of 'sustainable and green future'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ripon Grammar School wants to generate its own green electricity, so it has submitted a plan to North Yorkshire Council for 990 solar panels.

The school was founded in 1555 and caters for 920 pupils, including those who board at the Clotherholme Road site.

One of the school buildings is Grade II listed but planning documents state the solar panels will be placed to the back and around it and will not be seen from the ground.

Planning documents said neighbouring residential properties around the school will not be able to see the solar panels on the school roofs. This is because most of the school buildings are much further within the site and hard to see or protected by trees.

They added that the possibility of solar arrays would be “incredibly unlikely”.

A statement attached to the application said the solar panels are part of the school’s “sustainable and green future”.

It added: “It is important to note that the visual appearance of the solar panels is appropriate for the school building in order to enhance the visionary appearance of the site as an up-to-date centre for learning while creating responsible citizens for tomorrow’s world with an appreciation for their surroundings and a duty of care for the environment.

“The panels would have a positive impact on the character of the buildings and no detrimental impact to the listed building, their environs or the look of the surrounding area and will only aid in the development of the school.”

North Yorkshire Council will make a decision on the scheme at a later date.