Jonathan Webb, Headmaster at Ripon Grammar School, welcomed the accolade from the newspaper’s 30th annual edition of the Parent Power guide, which identifies the 1,600 highest-achieving schools in the United Kingdom.

He said: “We were delighted with this year’s results given the disruption our students faced to their education during the two years of intermittent lockdown.

"They coped superbly well with the blended demands of remote learning and face-to-face schooling.

Ripon Grammar School has been named the top performing secondary school in the North for the tenth year running

“My congratulations go to the students who worked so well and the dedicated staff this school is so fortunate to have.”

The guide uses the first post-pandemic set of results for state and independent schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland since the pandemic.

Ripon Grammar School was praised by The Sunday Times last year for not taking part in pandemic grade inflation.

Mr Webb added: “Our results at A Level actually strengthened on 2020’s and 2021’s results, while GCSE results were on a par with those years, despite the fact that grading was recalibrated nationally to a mid-point between 2019 and 2021.

"This perhaps accords with our view that we responded with integrity to the demands laid down by Ofqual in those years.

“Our leavers of 2022 also achieved great success in their destinations, with a very high percentage securing places at their first choice of institution.

“Congratulations to all of them.”

Helen Davies, editor of the Parent Power guide at The Sunday Times, said: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point.

"We want to celebrate excellence and we want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work.”

Top 10 state and grammar schools in the North:

Ripon Grammar School

Heckmondwike Grammar School

Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Otley

The North Halifax Grammar School

All Saints RC School, York

Ilkley Grammar School

Silverdale School, Sheffield

Fulford School, York

Horsforth School, Leeds

