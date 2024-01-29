News you can trust since 1836
Ripon Grammar ranked in top 5% for sports education in the country

Ripon Grammar School has been ranked in the top 200 best sports schools for the first time in a magazine which celebrates competitive sports education.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 16:47 GMT
School Sport Magazine, the UK’s only school sports publication, has ranked Ripon Grammar School (RGS) 116th out of more than 4,000 schools surveyed nationally.

One of only 84 in the state sector – the top 2.5 per cent - to make the cut, RGS is now placed in the top five per cent of all sporting schools, including independents, in England.

Director of sport Adam Milner said: “Congratulations to everyone involved. This is a huge achievement for the school and the PE department.

Ripon Grammar ranked amongst the top 5% for sports education in the country for the first time out of over 4000 schools.Ripon Grammar ranked amongst the top 5% for sports education in the country for the first time out of over 4000 schools.
Ripon Grammar ranked amongst the top 5% for sports education in the country for the first time out of over 4000 schools.

"We have had a successful year in a wide range of sports and that wouldn't have happened without the relentless effort and commitment staff put into providing our dedicated, hardworking students with the opportunities they need to succeed.

"I'm delighted it has led to a place in the top 200 sporting schools, something we have quietly strived towards for the past few years.

“It's a reflection and celebration of how much effort everyone at RGS puts into their sport, and confirms the school is about so much more than academic success."

Holding its own against the many elite independent top-flight sporting schools on the prestigious annual list, RGS earned praise for a series of outstanding sporting performances throughout 2023.

This is the first time the school, ranked 116th, has made it into the Top 200 list, based on performance in 20 sports across more than 120 national competitions.

