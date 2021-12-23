Ripon Grammar plants 3,000 saplings

Hundreds of pupils gathered in the school grounds recently to plant the first 2,000 trees over two days.

The project was made possible by The Tree Council’s Branching Out Fund, which supports schools and others across the UK to plant trees, hedges and orchards as National Tree Week inspires people to get outdoors and get planting in the first week of December.

Ava Edwards, who worked with Year 7 students on their massive planting project, in addition to digging in with fellow sixth formers throughout the week, said: “The tree planting has provided fantastic opportunities for us all to get involved in regenerating the environment on school grounds.”

RGS gardening and wildlife champion, teacher David Bruce, who has been working with student volunteers from other year groups during lunchtime breaks, said: “This year’s National Tree Week is more important than ever as we work together to tackle the climate and nature crises.

“Trees and hedgerows store carbon, reduce flood risks and improve our air quality, and by planting more we can help grow a greener future.

“The young people in our community are an amazing force for nature and by planting these new hedgerows they are helping to create a nature-filled legacy for all of us.

“Hedges which suit wildlife best are those cut less frequently and later in winter.

“This approach better prolongs the health of the hedgerow trees themselves as well as ensuring a crop of berries and nuts that will sustain birds and other creatures through the coldest months.”

He added: “We managed to get around two thirds of our trees planted so far, with the remaining 1,000 set to be planted at a more leisurely pace over the next couple of weeks.