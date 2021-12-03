Ripon Grammar named top state school in North by Sunday Times

Headmaster Jonathan Webb welcomed the accolade from the newspaper’s Parent Power guide, which identifies the 1,700 highest-achieving schools in the UK.

“This is a tribute to all our dedicated, hardworking students and staff who have endured one of the most demanding periods in education.

“I am proud of how, despite the restrictions and uncertainty imposed on us all due to the pandemic, they have risen to every challenge.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After a truly difficult 18 months this will give our students and everyone who works at the school a real boost.”

Ripon Grammar School will continue to strive for excellence every day, he said: “We offer an exceptional all-round, holistic education, with music, drama and sport also thriving.”

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said the need for clarity about school examination performance had never been greater, following two years of centre- and teacher-assessed grades, during which the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

This 29th edition of Parent Power, which surveys the country’s highest-achieving schools, analyses the last three years of moderated public examination outcomes.