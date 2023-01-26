On Tuesday, January 31, the education team at RHS Garden Harlow Carr will team up with Tes for an interactive live stream to show how plants adapt to different environments, but also delve into the hidden life in a winter garden and the wellbeing benefits of getting outside all year-round.

The half an hour lesson, aimed at children in the upper years of primary school, will be run by RHS Education Officers Ruth and Janet, who will lead pupils on an exciting journey of discovery by getting up close to the plants in two completely different environments: alpine and sub-tropical.

Through activities, interviews and role play, they will investigate how the plants have adapted to these extreme environments and how that helps them survive and evolve.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate have joined forces with education giant Tes to launch an interactive lesson to help children connect with plants whatever the weather

On a cold, dark January day, it is hard to believe that any garden or open space is actually teaming with life, but this is what the lesson will teach children.

Suzanne Moss, Head of Education and Learning at the RHS, said: “This lesson is an opportunity for children to understand how amazing plants are and the incredible ways they adapt to their environments.

"The fact that it is so easy-to-run for teachers makes the live lesson a really good entry point for schools.

"The RHS offers educational visits to its five gardens as well as running the Campaign for School Gardening which aim to make sure every young person in the United Kingdom has the opportunity to develop a meaningful connection to nature and make a positive difference as they learn to take care of plants and our planet.

"We are hoping this lesson will lead to schools engaging with the other free programmes we offer.”

During the winter months, due to shorter days and miserable weather, children often spend more time indoors, but this lesson will demonstrate that gardens aren’t just for the warmer seasons and provide year-round benefits for people and planet.

The variety of different plants found in our gardens means that there is always something to do, as flowering, fruiting and growth occurs throughout the year depending on a plant’s adaptations.

A Tes poll showed that 70 per cent of teachers feared that spending cuts forced by rising costs were likely to prevent them from delivering the broad and balanced curriculum required this year, which is why Tes has partnered with a select number of brands to deliver curriculum-linked lessons with a twist – offering students all over the country new and exciting content across a range of subjects.

Havva Baskal, Head of Partnerships at Tes, said: “The whole point of the live lessons is that they are an easy way for teachers to run an interactive lesson that ticks the curriculum boxes whilst giving children exposure to new ways of learning their topics.

"Taking the outside in during these cold winter months is great, but it will also encourage kids to get out and explore.

"The lesson will be offered as a recording after it has streamed, making it flexible enough to fit into anyone’s timetable whenever they decide to teach it.”

