Review: The best just got better as Harrogate Theatre unveils its fantastic panto Dick Whittington

As the curtain fell on the opening night of Harrogate Theatre’s annual pantomime, one thing was clear, the best just better.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The creative team behind this essential part of the Harrogate district’s Christmas season – and the theatre’s financial survival – pride themselves on living up to the high standards they’ve set for the last two decades.

Will they do it again, can they do it again, is the thought as the seasonal spectacular arrives and the fun begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The streets of London may not be paved with gold but the new production of Dick Whittington strikes gold from start to finish offering uplifting entertainment in a uniquely intelligent and family-friendly fashion.

Dick Whittington runs at Harrogate Theatre to January 14., 2024. (Picture contributed)

Written by David Bown and the late Phil Lowe, with additional material from Marcus Romer and Tim Stedman, directing again is Marcus Romer alongside assistant director, Rachel Stockdale.

As if to determined to escape tough times, Dick Whittington hits the stage running.

The tightest script, the best musical numbers, the most energy, the least flim flam; Harrogate Theatre’s panto is the antithesis of the celebrity panto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While living within the time-honoured formulas of panto, Harrogate’s version puts extra thought into every scene so the end result is rich in detail while remaining very, very silly.

Harrogate Theatre panto stars - Tim Stedman as Idle Jack and Faye Weerasinghe as Alice Fitzwarren. (Picture Karl Andre)

No show starring the genius comic actor that is Tim Stedman, appearing as Idle Jack in his 23rd Harrogate panto, is going to be anything but hilarious.

But Harrogate panto has never been a one-man show and this year’s cast is the strongest I can remember.

Harrogate actors Naail Ishaq and Faye Weerasinghe as Dick Whittington and Alice Fitzwarren bring real character to the romantic leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brilliant Michael Lambourne is deliciously bad as the evil King Rat while Shannon Rewcroft sparkles as Fairy Bow-Bells.

Great sets, fantastic musical numbers, a better all-round cast and the tightest script - Dick Whittington at Harrogate Theatre is a fun-filled, uplifting triumph. (Picture Karl Andre)

Two actors making their Harrogate debuts nearly steal the show – Anna Campkin as Tammy the Cat and Harry Wyatt as Sarah the Cook.

At only 29, Wyatt is a real gem of a find as the Dame, full of confidence and life-affirming joy.

Much like Harrogate Theatre and its wonderful panto.