Review: The best just got better as Harrogate Theatre unveils its fantastic panto Dick Whittington
The creative team behind this essential part of the Harrogate district’s Christmas season – and the theatre’s financial survival – pride themselves on living up to the high standards they’ve set for the last two decades.
Will they do it again, can they do it again, is the thought as the seasonal spectacular arrives and the fun begins.
The streets of London may not be paved with gold but the new production of Dick Whittington strikes gold from start to finish offering uplifting entertainment in a uniquely intelligent and family-friendly fashion.
Written by David Bown and the late Phil Lowe, with additional material from Marcus Romer and Tim Stedman, directing again is Marcus Romer alongside assistant director, Rachel Stockdale.
As if to determined to escape tough times, Dick Whittington hits the stage running.
The tightest script, the best musical numbers, the most energy, the least flim flam; Harrogate Theatre’s panto is the antithesis of the celebrity panto.
While living within the time-honoured formulas of panto, Harrogate’s version puts extra thought into every scene so the end result is rich in detail while remaining very, very silly.
No show starring the genius comic actor that is Tim Stedman, appearing as Idle Jack in his 23rd Harrogate panto, is going to be anything but hilarious.
But Harrogate panto has never been a one-man show and this year’s cast is the strongest I can remember.
Harrogate actors Naail Ishaq and Faye Weerasinghe as Dick Whittington and Alice Fitzwarren bring real character to the romantic leads.
The brilliant Michael Lambourne is deliciously bad as the evil King Rat while Shannon Rewcroft sparkles as Fairy Bow-Bells.
Two actors making their Harrogate debuts nearly steal the show – Anna Campkin as Tammy the Cat and Harry Wyatt as Sarah the Cook.
At only 29, Wyatt is a real gem of a find as the Dame, full of confidence and life-affirming joy.
Much like Harrogate Theatre and its wonderful panto.
Dick Whittington runs to January 14.