Revealed: Parents to get the chance to raise concerns to Harrogate school over sixth form merger plans

The meeting will take place next Thursday, May 18 when anxious parents of those Y11s who have applied for Rossett Sixth Form will get the chance to raise their concerns.

Worries have been expressed by some parents over the plans for approximately 65 Rossett students to join the larger 650-strong sixth form at Harrogate Grammar School this September.

Rossett School, where next week's meeting will take place, has said the move is an essential part of turning the school's fortunes round after a critical report from Ofsted and falling student numbers which, in turn, has impacted on the school's finances.

Parents have been sent a letter with the date of a meeting at Rossett School in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The sixth form merger between the two schools is a sign of the growing relationship between the two schools as Rossett School prepares later this year to join the Red Kite Learning Trust, which already includes Harrogate Grammar School.

Rossett's prospective new headteacher Tim Milburn, who was formerly deputy headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, says the forthcoming sixth form merger was step on the road to making the school thrive again.

"I understand parents’ concerns and we are keen to invite parents to the school to discuss it," said Mr Milburn.

"But our focus is on offering the best provision for pupils.

"Students themselves have been very positive about the move.