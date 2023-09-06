News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Police launch appeal after cash stolen during knifepoint robbery in Harrogate
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Victims named following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Two children and woman killed following collision between Harrogate and Ripon

REVEALED: No schools in Harrogate district affected by crumbling concrete crisis

North Yorkshire Council says no schools in Harrogate are affected by the RAAC concrete crisis that is currently engulfing the education sector.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Children go back to classrooms this week after the summer holidays but more than 100 schools across England have been fully or partially closed due to fears about safety.

RAAC, which stands for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, is a lightweight material that was used to build schools from the 1950s until the mid-1990s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it is less durable than traditional concrete and has a life expectancy of just 30 years before it runs the risk of collapse.

North Yorkshire Council says that no schools in Harrogate are affected by the RAAC concrete crisisNorth Yorkshire Council says that no schools in Harrogate are affected by the RAAC concrete crisis
North Yorkshire Council says that no schools in Harrogate are affected by the RAAC concrete crisis
Most Popular

The government has known about the problem with RAAC since 1994 but said since 2015 it has invested £15 billion to keep schools safe and operational since.

North Yorkshire Council confirmed that the only school in North Yorkshire that was constructed with RAAC is Scalby School in Scarborough.

The council’s director of children and young people’s service, Stuart Carlton, said: “Our priority is the safety of our children and all staff working in schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are aware of one school in the county which has been constructed using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

"Scalby School in Scarborough has been asked to close the buildings affected.

“The school is required to make suitable arrangements to continue the education of their 1,000 pupils until safety work can be carried out.“We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with Coast and Vale Learning Trust, which oversees Scalby School, and the Department for Education.

“We would like to reassure parents or guardians that any school affected by RAAC will contact them directly.

"Scalby School is the only one in North Yorkshire on the current Department for Education list of 104 schools affected.”

Related topics:RAACHarrogateNorth YorkshireScarboroughEngland