Revealed: New headteacher for Harrogate secondary school as it prepares to join multi-academy trust

Rossett School has appointed Mr Tim Milburn as its new Headteacher.

Mr Milburn is moving from Harrogate Grammar School where he has worked for nine years, initially as Assistant Headteacher, progressing to Deputy Headteacher.

He is also the Designated Safeguarding Lead for Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust with 13 schools.

Rossett is expected to be the 14th school to join the Trust when final approval processes are completed later this year.

The move completes a full circle for Mr Milburn as he is Rossett Alumni from the 1990s.

He has already spent considerable time at Rossett School, not just as a pupil but more recently, helping to cover the current Acting Headteacher, Mr Pete Saunders’ paternity leave and working with the wider team to make further improvements to the school, particularly in areas highlighted by the recent Ofsted report.

Mr Milburn said: “I am delighted to be appointed Rossett School’s fifth Headteacher and I would like to thank the Governing Body for entrusting me with this privileged position.

"I have been fortunate to have already spent a lot of time in school, getting to know staff and students, and have been made to feel so welcome.

"This time in school has allowed me to see, first hand, the dedication, commitment and care of our staff.

"I have also met many students who embody the best of Rossett. They are responsible, resilient and ambitious.”

Prior to joining Harrogate Grammar school, Mr Milburn spent more than four years as Director of Personal Development at Ilkley Grammar School – part of the Red Kite Alliance of 50 schools in Yorkshire.

At his heart he is a History teacher.

Mr Milburn will be starting work almost immediately, working with Mr Saunders and the rest of the Rossett and wider Trust team in an exciting new stage in the school’s history.

