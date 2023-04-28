News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
15 minutes ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
59 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
2 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
3 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift

Revealed: New headteacher for Harrogate secondary school as it prepares to join multi-academy trust

A Harrogate secondary school has announced the name of its new headteacher.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

Rossett School has appointed Mr Tim Milburn as its new Headteacher.

Mr Milburn is moving from Harrogate Grammar School where he has worked for nine years, initially as Assistant Headteacher, progressing to Deputy Headteacher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is also the Designated Safeguarding Lead for Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust with 13 schools.

Mr Tim Milburn has been appointed as new Headteacher at Rossett School in Harrogate.Mr Tim Milburn has been appointed as new Headteacher at Rossett School in Harrogate.
Mr Tim Milburn has been appointed as new Headteacher at Rossett School in Harrogate.
Most Popular

Rossett is expected to be the 14th school to join the Trust when final approval processes are completed later this year.

The move completes a full circle for Mr Milburn as he is Rossett Alumni from the 1990s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has already spent considerable time at Rossett School, not just as a pupil but more recently, helping to cover the current Acting Headteacher, Mr Pete Saunders’ paternity leave and working with the wider team to make further improvements to the school, particularly in areas highlighted by the recent Ofsted report.

Mr Milburn said: “I am delighted to be appointed Rossett School’s fifth Headteacher and I would like to thank the Governing Body for entrusting me with this privileged position.

"I have been fortunate to have already spent a lot of time in school, getting to know staff and students, and have been made to feel so welcome.

"This time in school has allowed me to see, first hand, the dedication, commitment and care of our staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have also met many students who embody the best of Rossett. They are responsible, resilient and ambitious.”

Prior to joining Harrogate Grammar school, Mr Milburn spent more than four years as Director of Personal Development at Ilkley Grammar School – part of the Red Kite Alliance of 50 schools in Yorkshire.

At his heart he is a History teacher.

Mr Milburn will be starting work almost immediately, working with Mr Saunders and the rest of the Rossett and wider Trust team in an exciting new stage in the school’s history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Richard Sheriff, CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust comments, “We are very proud of Mr Milburn and congratulate him for being appointed to this very exciting and important role."

Related topics:Harrogate