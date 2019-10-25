This is how schools across the district were rated for GCSE performance 2019

Revealed: how schools in Harrogate district performed in GCSEs 2019

New figures from the Department of Education have revealed the provisional GCSE results for every state school in the Harrogate district.

Schools are graded on their 'Attainment 8' scores - that's how well pupils have performed in up to eight GCSE qualifications, which includes English and Maths. Here is how the schools in our district performed...

1. Ripon Grammar School

2. St John Fisher Catholic High School

3. St Aidan's Church of England High School

4. Harrogate Grammar School

