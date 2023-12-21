REVEALED: Harrogate primary school pupil crowned winner of Verity Frearson Christmas Card Competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pippa Ridgard’s drawing of a colourful gingerbread house, complete with a Verity Frearson ‘for sale’ sign outside, won the most public votes on the estate agent’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Verity Frearson’s marketing manager, Lyndsay Snodgrass, met Pippa last week to present her with a £100 Amazon voucher and to award her school a cheque for £500.
Pippa’s festive art beat more than 100 entries from 11 different schools, with her design used by Verity Frearson in their 2023 Christmas marketing campaign and placed on display in their Albert Street showroom.
A shortlist of five drawings were picked out from all the entries and posted on both Facebook and Instagram, where the public were asked to vote for their winner.
The four runners up, who also won £100 gift vouchers, were:
- Ezra, aged 7, of Hookstone Chase Primary School
- Holly, aged 8, of Aspin Park Academy
- Emma, aged 10, Saltergate Primary School
- Orla, aged 11, Killinghall Church of England Primary School
Lyndsay said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the creativeness of the children who entered.
"It was a really tough job picking just five finalists.
"Well done to everyone who entered and a huge congratulations to Pippa.”