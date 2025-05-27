REVEALED: Councillors approve £22 million redevelopment of Harrogate College despite concerns from residents

Plans for the £22 million redevelopment of Harrogate College have been approved despite concerns about parking.

Members of the Harrogate and Knaresborough area planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the rebuild at a meeting on Tuesday, May 27.

The main college building will now be demolished and a new hub built on Hornbeam Park to train students in green technology.

The proposals include a mock hospital ward, a digital technology suite and an electric vehicle workshop.

The plans for the £22 million redevelopment of Harrogate College have been approved by councillors

The meeting heard concerns that the development would cause “chaos” for local residents due to a lack of parking during the construction phase and once the work had finished.

David Waddington, from Hornbeam Park Developments, which successfully launched a legal challenge against a previous decision to grant planning permission for the scheme, said: “There are huge sustainability problems with this scheme and there is a better solution.

“The recently refurbished teaching block is to be demolished when it could actually be reused and a smarter alternative brought forward, which would see the new facility built on the adjoining land, which is controlled by the Department for Education.

“This would eliminate all of the parking problems both in construction and in the future.”

But Councillor Andrew Timothy said he supported the plans and felt a comprehensive travel plan had been drawn up, which would address parking issues.

Councillor Robert Windass said he had a “great deal of sympathy” for those concerned about parking.

But he added: “No matter where you want to build in the middle of an existing estate, whether it’s housing or a building of this size, there’s going to be some disruption, there always is, there always has been.”

Revised plans for the rebuild include a reconfigured car park layout with spaces for 110 vehicles and a new drop-off and pick-up area with a one-way system.

The travel plan also includes measures such as personalised travel and subsidised public transport.

Councillor Monika Slater said: “There isn’t a perfect solution, but the measures the college is proposing to put in place seem really, really comprehensive and well thought out, and very respectful of their neighbours both on the business park and in the residential areas.”

Funding of £20m has been secured from the Department for Education for the redevelopment, with a further £2m provided by the Luminate Education Group, of runs the college.

Speaking after the meeting, Harrogate College’s principal, Danny Wild, said: “The new campus will enable increased breadth and quality within the curriculum on offer at the college, allowing us to better support local and regional skills needs.

“As the only general further education college in the area, I’m excited to see the benefits these new facilities will bring local young people, adults and the economy.”

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, welcomed the committee’s decision.

He said: “The Harrogate College rebuild represents an important opportunity to provide more young people with access to skills and training, while helping to build a workforce that meets the needs of local employers.

“This redevelopment will strengthen our local economy and open up more opportunities for people to gain the training they need to succeed.”

Construction work is due to begin in the coming months, with the new buildings set to open during the 2026 academic year.