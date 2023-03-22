News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
42 minutes ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
3 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
3 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
Starbeck Primary School pupils raise over £2,000 for the Tsunami Appeal by taking part in a sponsored read in 2005
Starbeck Primary School pupils raise over £2,000 for the Tsunami Appeal by taking part in a sponsored read in 2005
Starbeck Primary School pupils raise over £2,000 for the Tsunami Appeal by taking part in a sponsored read in 2005

RETRO: Here are 22 fantastic pictures of youngsters at schools across the Harrogate district from over the years

We took a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of school children from across the district over the years.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:56 GMT

Do you recognise any familiar faces?

Send in your old pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]

Pupils from Bilton Grange Primary School show off their handiwork after creating a Scarecrow made from recycled and found materials in 2009 - Lucy Barnes, Joe Atkinson, Finn West, Kate Cloggie and twins William and Harvey Kennedy

1. RETRO

Pupils from Bilton Grange Primary School show off their handiwork after creating a Scarecrow made from recycled and found materials in 2009 - Lucy Barnes, Joe Atkinson, Finn West, Kate Cloggie and twins William and Harvey Kennedy Photo: Alison Raven

Photo Sales
Harrogate Grammar Schoool pupils dressed up and enjoying their European Day of Language in 2009 - Emily Nelson, Emma Dunn, Athina MacPherson, Matthew Kay, Katie Wilson, Sian Lewsley, Naomi Breton, Emma Richards and Kirsty Moat (Faculty Leader)

2. RETRO

Harrogate Grammar Schoool pupils dressed up and enjoying their European Day of Language in 2009 - Emily Nelson, Emma Dunn, Athina MacPherson, Matthew Kay, Katie Wilson, Sian Lewsley, Naomi Breton, Emma Richards and Kirsty Moat (Faculty Leader) Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Photo Sales
Teachers and pupils at Rossett Acre Primary School hosting a Pyjama Party to raise money for Children in Need in 2007

3. RETRO

Teachers and pupils at Rossett Acre Primary School hosting a Pyjama Party to raise money for Children in Need in 2007 Photo: Alison Raven

Photo Sales
Pupils from Richard Taylor Primary School put the finishing touches to their new garden in 2009 - Morgan Davis, Tyler Smith, Lizzie Cardwell and Kirsty MacGregor

4. RETRO

Pupils from Richard Taylor Primary School put the finishing touches to their new garden in 2009 - Morgan Davis, Tyler Smith, Lizzie Cardwell and Kirsty MacGregor Photo: Alison Raven

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Harrogate