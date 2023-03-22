RETRO: Here are 22 fantastic pictures of youngsters at schools across the Harrogate district from over the years

We took a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of school children from across the district over the years.
Do you recognise any familiar faces?
Pupils from Bilton Grange Primary School show off their handiwork after creating a Scarecrow made from recycled and found materials in 2009 - Lucy Barnes, Joe Atkinson, Finn West, Kate Cloggie and twins William and Harvey Kennedy Photo: Alison Raven
Harrogate Grammar Schoool pupils dressed up and enjoying their European Day of Language in 2009 - Emily Nelson, Emma Dunn, Athina MacPherson, Matthew Kay, Katie Wilson, Sian Lewsley, Naomi Breton, Emma Richards and Kirsty Moat (Faculty Leader) Photo: Marcus Corazzi
Teachers and pupils at Rossett Acre Primary School hosting a Pyjama Party to raise money for Children in Need in 2007 Photo: Alison Raven
Pupils from Richard Taylor Primary School put the finishing touches to their new garden in 2009 - Morgan Davis, Tyler Smith, Lizzie Cardwell and Kirsty MacGregor Photo: Alison Raven