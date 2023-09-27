Respected Harrogate Town figure with superb 'track record of nurturing young talent' appointed to key role at school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Stansfield joins Ashville College After guiding Harrogate Town’s Under-18s academy side to become champions of the EFL Youth Alliance North East Division in only its second season.

The former footballer’s teaching experience includes six years at Harrogate’s St Aidan’s CE High School, where he was Head of Year and Head of Department, and seven years at the town’s St John Fisher Catholic High School, where he was latterly Deputy Head.

Paul Stansfield’s new position at Ashville College will see him play a key role in the school’s senior leadership team, delivering its vision across the full range of sports at all ages.

"My aim is for every pupil in the school to love sport" - Paul Stansfield, who has been appointed new Director of Sport at Harrogate's Ashville College. (Picture contributed)

“I look forward to working with my team to build on Ashville's strong sporting reputation and excellent facilities,” he said.

“Ultimately, my aim is for every pupil in the school to love sport.

“Sport contributes so much to a child’s experience of school, not just because of the competitive element but because of the skills it teaches.

“The skills you learn from sport are life skills."

Mr Stansfield said he had been attracted to Ashville College by the variety of sports available at the school, from basketball to hockey, cricket to tennis, rugby to swimming;

Among the new initiatives he has introduced already at Ashville are football training and coaching sessions at lunchtimes for all children, boys and girls, with a view to entering fixtures across Harrogate and Craven.

“My remit covers ages three to 18, and I will personally teach pupils from the age of nine up to Upper Sixth,” said Paul.

"I am excited by the variety of teaching a range of different year groups and the focus on getting the fundamentals right from an early age.”

Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “We are thrilled to welcome a new Director of Sport of Paul’s calibre to our senior team.