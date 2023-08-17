Remarkable twin girls from Ukraine achieve top A Level results in Harrogate despite fears for family in Russian invasion

Diana and Sofiia Shypovych from Cherkasy in Central Ukraine achieved A*A*A* and A*A*A respectively in their A levels at Harrogate Ladies College despite knowing while studying that their family and friends were facing real dangers back in Ukraine.

The two girls were aged just 16 when they left their parents behind in Ukraine to joined the independent Harrogate school as boarding pupils in September 2021.

Just a few months later Ukraine was invaded and they found themselves physically isolated from their parents, unable to return home and studying for their A levels amidst ongoing fears for the safety of their family.

Celebrating achieving top A levels at Harrogate Ladies College - From left, twin sisters Sofiia and Diana Shypovych from Ukraine. (Picture Harrogate Ladies College)

But, such has been Diana and Sofiia’s commitment to their new life in Harrogate, they were not only voted by their fellow pupils and teachers to be prefects in Sixth Form, they have also achieved top grades in their A levels.

“I am so happy about my results and so grateful to my school for supporting me through the last two years,” said Sofiia.

"It has been so difficult being away from my family, but school actively promotes inclusion, diversity and being yourself. That really helped me.”

Diana said: “Despite everything that has been happening in Ukraine, school has given me and my sister the confidence to mature into independent adults through the opportunities, challenges and freedoms it has offered.

"Going to university will be our next exciting chapter.”

Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College Sylvia Brett paid tribute to the sisters’ hard-working ethos and commitment to school life against the backdrop of war in their home country.

“We’re incredibly proud of all of our pupils, but Sofiia and Diana deserve special recognition for the circumstances under which they’ve been studying for the last two years.

“They are truly remarkable young women who always looked out for others in school.

"Being here at the time of the outbreak of the war and knowing their family and friends were facing real dangers, was extraordinarily hard for the girls but they still played a full and active role in school.”

Despite their love for Harrogate, the two girls missed Ukraine.

As well as organising events at Harrogate Ladies College such as the Ukraine Cultural Day, Diana and Sofiia also ran campaigns in the town to fundraise for Ukrainians and helped Ukrainian families on the Homes for Ukraine scheme settle into the community.

The twin sisters chose to return to Ukraine after graduating from the school earlier in the summer to await their results and be reunited with their family and friends.

Speaking from Ukraine, the girls’ mother Iana Shypovych said she was thrilled by their results and by Harrogate’s support for her daughters.

“When Diana and Sofiia left Ukraine to study in Harrogate we were a little worried about how they would adapt to living so far away from home.

"When the war broke out we were truly grateful they were safe and being cared for.

"They were so warmly welcomed and supported by the school staff and the people of Harrogate.”