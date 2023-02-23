Remarkable rise to UK success in basketball at Harrogate school has taken only three years

Championed originally by the school’s headmaster, Richard Marshall, an enthusiastic basketball player, who passed away in 2020, only three years after basketball was introduced to Ashville College’s sports curriculum, its U-18 team are now ranked in the top 16 nationally.

Last year saw the school’s U-16 basketball team winning the Yorkshire County Cup.

The U-18 squad is now competing at a national level in the AOC (Association of Colleges) National Basketball Cup, gaining wins against Wyke and Newcastle Eagles, the latter being the toughest match to date.

Meanwhile, the U-16 team are yet to lose a match this season, having been victorious in all four of their matches.

The successes of the various teams is credited to the motivational powers of Coach Winters, who has become known for his halftime speeches, which have proved to be crucial turning points in several games.

Coach Winters, who at the height of his career faced the legendary Michael Jordan on the court, said: “Basketball has progressed a huge amount during my time at Ashville, which has been really satisfying for me. The pupils have really embraced the sport, training hard and rapidly improving.

“A number of star players have emerged, such as Adam O, Lukas K and Carmichael R on the Senior team; Miles H, Olly G-M and Rory P who have led the U16 team; and Themis W who is one of the captains of the girls’ team.

“However, all the players have a huge amount to be proud of, and I am very excited for the future of basketball at Ashville.”

The girls’ team have been strong in training, meeting every Tuesday to practise their skills, while official fixtures are in the process of being arranged.

Looking to hold on to their county cup title, the U-18 squad is through to the last 16 in this year’s competition.

Founded in 1877, Ashville College is a leading independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged two-18 years.