Remarkable pupil, 15, from Harrogate Grammar School wins world gold medals in swimming

After a summer of success, Gabe Shepherd, 15, who is a pupil at Harrogate Grammar School, is now, technically, world champion.

Just back from Rio in Brazil where he represented England, the remarkable youngster is celebrating winning two individual gold medals, two relay gold medals and two relay silver medals.

A few weeks earlier, Gabe had achieved phenomenal success at the British Summer Championships in Sheffield, taking home gold medals for the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle, as well as gold in the 4 x 100 m medley relay team

Proud member of the England team - Harrogate Grammar School's Gabe Shepherd, second from left, is now a world champion in swimming. Picture contributed)

His proud father Andrew said: “Although we had our summer holiday in between these events, Gabe had to train every day to maintain his fitness.

"He trains seven times per week in Leeds, getting up at 4am to train in the mornings before school and leaving just before the bell to train after school.

The hard-working student, formerly of Western Primary School, began his swimming career with Harrogate District Swimming Club (HDSC) between the ages of 9 and 14.

This outstanding young competitor then switched to City of Leeds Swim Club last year to join their squad, which is one of England’s six national Performance Centres.

Gabe’s trip to Rio was sponsored by a number of local organisations including the Harrogate Rotary Club, City of Leeds Swim Club, Yorkshire Swimming Association, and Swim England Northeast Region.

His six medals at Rio included:

50m freestyle – gold

100m freestyle – gold

4 x 100 medley relay – gold

4 x 100 mixed medley relay – gold

4 x 100 freestyle relay – silver

4 x 100 freestyle mixed relay - silver

A true local hero, Gabe Shepherd also completed the Nidderdale Walk this year to raise funds.

The schoolboy is now the fastest 15-year-old 100m freestyle swimmer from Yorkshire of all time and the third fastest 15-year-old in the 100m of all time from the UK.