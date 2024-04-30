Red Kite in Harrogate is 'proud' to receive a glowing Ofsted as it trains tomorrow's generations of teachers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the largest school-centred initial teacher training (SCITT) providers in North and West Yorkshire, Red Kite Teacher Training works in partnership with schools across the region, as well as the University of Leeds, to train new primary and secondary teachers to be competent and confident in the classroom.

In February, a team of three of Her Majesty’s Inspectors and four Ofsted Inspectors met with governors, leaders and members of the SCITT team.

They also visited 10 schools, five primary and five secondary, to observe and interview trainees and speak with school leaders, mentors and staff.

Harrogate-based

Inspectors found that “Trainees flourish at Red Kite Teacher Training” and “experience high-quality training.”

They noted that “training is driven by a strong vision of excellence that is shared and exceptionally well realised.”

Inspectors also added: “All training, including that provided by external partners, is delivered to the same exacting standard.

"Trainees are taught by phase and subject specialists who are immersed in relevant and up-to-date research.

"Trainees are empowered to think deeply about their learning and its practical application. They quickly become highly reflective practitioners.”

Victoria Lickley, Director of Red Kite Teacher Training, said she was proud of the achievements of Red Kite Teacher Training and its continuing commitment to excellence.

"We are delighted to receive such high praise from Ofsted, which reflects our strong partnerships with schools and dedication to providing an exceptional training experience for our aspiring teachers,” she said.

"At Red Kite Teacher Training, we strive to empower trainees with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to succeed in their teaching careers."

Red Kite Learning Trust is a multi-academy trust made up of 14 schools in North and West Yorkshire, serving more than 9,750 children and young people and their families, from nursery to sixth form.

Among the schools it runs are: Harrogate Grammar School, Rossett School, Western Primary School, Coppice Valley Primary School, Rossett Acre Primary School, Oatlands Community Junior School, Templenewsam Halton Primary School and more.