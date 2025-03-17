Raworths Solicitors sponsor Harrogate Grammar School for the Bar Mock Trial Competition final at the Royal Courts of Justice

On Saturday March 22, fourteen sixth form students from Harrogate Grammar School will visit The Royal Courts of Justice in London to compete against 24 schools in the prestigious national final of the Bar Mock Trial Competition.

HGS won the regional event in November last year after competing against 16 schools from the region.

Raworths Solicitors, a local law firm based in Harrogate, have generously sponsored HGS students so that they can all take part in the national final in London.

Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths said: “We are proud to support the students from HGS and to sponsor their trip to London to compete in the national finals of the Bar Mock Trial Competition.

The contest offers pupils the opportunity to experience real-time court proceedings, plus offers an insight into the detailed research, time and expertise needed to prepare a case for trial.

We are always keen to nurture young talent and I hope this will inspire the students to pursue a career in the legal profession.

Who knows, amongst this group could be future solicitors who will one day join our team at Raworths!

We wish them all the best of luck.”The Bar Mock Trial Team comprises of four barristers, four witnesses, a court clerk, usher and four members of the jury.

There are three Year 13 and eleven Year 12 students. They have all demonstrated dedication preparing for the trial, writing speeches and rehearsing alongside their A Levels and other extra-curricular activities.

This new initiative at the school supported by Ms Meenagh, Teacher of English, has done incredibly well to reach such a significant final.

On the day of the final, the advocates will have to demonstrate an ability to cross-examine, with forensic analysis, adapting their questioning to the responses given.

Our witnesses will be under the pressure and subjected to intense questioning from the opposing the schools. Our usher and court clerk will ensure the trials run with meticulous organisation.

The competition consists of three rounds against three different schools and will be judged by some of the most senior members of the Judiciary.

The day ends with a Q&A with the judges, inspiring and motivating students to pursue careers in law.

We are immensely proud of this special team from Harrogate Grammar School and appreciate Raworths generous support.

Neil Renton, Headteacher