Pupils gear up for Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

Catching fish, toasting marshmallows and seeing a peregrine falcon were among the highlights for students from Rossett School practising for their Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The group of students spent a weekend in the Yorkshire Dales in preparation for the award, beginning their expedition near Bolton Abbey, where they descended from Simon’s Seat before camping at How Gill Lodge. Day two took them to Kettlewell and their finishing point in Malham.

Rossett School teacher and Duke of Edinburgh co-ordinator Caroline Jackson said: “Despite the cold camping conditions, we had a great adventure and some terrific sunny weather during the day. All the groups worked nicely as a team and behaved really well, and a member of the public even said how lovely they were.”

The Silver Award practice weekend followed a training day for Rossett students on the DofE Award scheme, with 105 Bronze participants, 30 Silver and nine Gold. The event covered the key skills needed for the expedition, including map work and route planning, cooking skills and good food, tents and first aid.

The Silver and Gold groups also received more in-depth navigational techniques.

Ms Jackson added: “The DofE Award is one of most well-regarded, accessible, inclusive and worthwhile schemes that exists for young people, and Rossett has been offering our students the chance to take part for a number of years now. All those who participate find it extremely worthwhile and rewarding, and we are very proud of them for their achievements on this challenging scheme.”