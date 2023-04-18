Students at Outwood Primary Academy have spent the day as journalists, photographers and editors to create their very own newspaper: The Greystone Gazette.

Year four and five pupils took part in a day of activities aimed at inspiring their ambitions for the future, including the opportunity to interview TV chef and personality, Ainsely Harriot.

Pupils Oliver, Olly and Ayva, gave Mr Harriot an intense grilling about all aspects of his life, including his lesser known early days as a musician, meeting Prince (now King) Charles and taking joy from those chaotic moments on live TV.

Ripon's Outwood Primary Academy interviewed TV personality and chef, Ainsley Harriott, for newspaper day.

They said: “Throughout the interview, Ainsley (which he insisted the pupils called him) was asked a variety of questions, to which he responded warmly and kindly.”

Pupils asked Mr Harriot where his favourite place was, he said: “I really enjoyed going to Argentina.

“As a chef, I was very nocturnal, so the late night family-feel suited me.

“It is a real melting pot of influences from all over the world!”.

Year 4 and 5 at Outwood Primary Academy in Ripon embrace future ambitions on Newspaper Day

Pupil Martyna asked a question about life before becoming a chef, she said: “Was it fun being a musician before you were a chef and would you like to be one again?

Mr Harriot said: “Cooking is a joy and so is music.

“My dad was a pianist, there are many things about music that you can use in the kitchen: creativity and rhythm.” (Mr Harriot drummed a calypso beat on a pan with a spoon).

The pupils said that Mr Harriot was as full of life and energy as he appears on TV and asked him about his proudest moment, he said: “Receiving my MBE was amazing and I got very emotional when I was awarded it.”

Pupils Xavier, Martyna and Amy took part in several interviews, including one with a real-life reporter, to delve deeper in what it means to be a journalist.

“My mother would have been so proud. Her generation revered the royal family.

“Back then the Royal family was secret and you would be lucky to see them, but nowadays you can see them on TV or in person pretty easily.”

As the former presenter of ‘Ready Steady Cook’ the pupils could not resist asking Ainsley about his biggest mistake on live TV, he said: “I had a pan and the handle was really hot. Anne Diamond lifted the pan, burned her hand and dropped the food all over.

“I thought I would never be asked to work on TV again!”

The pupils said it had been a privilege to interview their ‘favourite, flamboyant chef’.

They said: “Mr Harriott, sorry, Ainsley, was a true gentleman throughout the interview, asking pupils questions and treating everyone with respect.”

After a morning of busy interviews, the pupils worked hard on drafting, editing and proofreading their final pieces, ready for printing and publishing.

Teacher Christopher Bates said: “Ainsley was genuine and warm, entertaining everyone with his familiar charm and wit.

"It is vital that pupils do not pigeonhole themselves when considering their future. Anything is possible with a growth mindset, which we endeavour too embed in everyone at Greystone."