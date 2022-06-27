Pupils at Harrogate's Ashville Prep School demonstrate musical talents at summer concert

More than a dozen boys and girls from Ashville Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 sang and played a variety of woodwind and string instruments during the hour-long performance.

Pieces played by the young musicians included Rigadoon by Purcell, Skaters by Pauline Hall, and children’s classics including Mary Had a Little Lamb, and Blueberry Pie, whilst the vocalists sang Haunted House, Ugly Bug Ball and Pirates.

Pupils at Harrogate's Ashville Prep School have been demonstrating their musical talents at their summer concert

Mr Asa Firth, the newly appointed Head of Ashville Prep School who congratulated all those who took part, said: “It was wonderful to see pupils from such an early age taking a keen interest in music.

“For the majority, it was the first time they had played in public, and despite this fact there were no signs of nerves.