Pupils at Harrogate school ‘wow’ audiences following successful production of 'Little Shop of Horrors'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Six months in the making, the show was led by Director of Performing Arts, Karl Boyd, with a cast of well over 100 successfully combining comedy, drama, song and dance with just the right amount of the macabre.
While the show certainly raised the roof, it also provided pupils with an opportunity to stretch themselves either under the lights or backstage in diverse roles including dancers, band members, performers, costume designers, technicians and even puppeteers.
Mr Boyd said: “As always it has been an absolute dream to work with this cast.
“Their commitment, enthusiasm and talent are simply second to none.”
Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said the cast and crew deserved the plaudits after months of hard work.
However, she added the show also reflects the college’s ethos of encouraging each pupil to be the best version of themselves and to leave school with experience beyond study for their academic qualifications.
She added: “Seeing the team behind the production putting their heart and soul into the show is bound to inspire pride among both staff and parents but each and every one of the cast and crew should also take away a sense of achievement for a job well done.
“For some, it may have started and a voyage into the unknown and perhaps even a little daunting but the applause at the end of each show was well deserved – not just for the accomplished performers and technicians but for each and every individual who decided to try something new.”